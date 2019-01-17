‘Riverdale’ To Take On ‘Heathers’ For Musical Episode

“Riverdale” has another musical on the way, and this season it’s inspired by the Winona Ryder-starring 1980’s film “Heathers.”

“Last year, we had a blast doing ‘Carrie.’ This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie. ‘Heathers: The Musical’ is BIG FUN, with great roles for the Riverdale kids,” Executive Producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “And everyone is singing…”

Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) dresses up as Heather Chandler from the movie musical to share the news with Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) in the March 13 episode, “American Dreams.” Kevin directed last season’s musical and he’ll helm this one as well.

The casting of the musical is as follows: Cheryl Blossom as Heather Chandler; Veronica Lodge as Heather McNamara; Betty Cooper as Heather Duke; Josie McCoy as Veronica Sawyer; Sweet Pea as Jason Dean (J.D.); Archie Andrews as Kurt Kelly; Reggie Mantle as Ram Sweeney; Peaches ‘N Cream as Kurt’s Dad, Veronica’s dad and Principal Gowan; Fangs Fogarty as Ram’s dad, Big Bud Deand the coach; Evelyn Evernever as Ms. Fleming and Toni Topaz as Betty Finn. Jughead is handling security at the rehearsals.

The Farm, the cult-like organization that’s had a big presence on The CW drama this year, is presenting the musical.

Nine songs will be featured in the musical episode, which airs on Wednesday, March 20 on The CW.

— by Jolie Lash