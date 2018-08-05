'Riverdale's' Lili Reinhart Calls Cole Sprouse Her 'Love' On His Birthday

Bughead stans are shook!
"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart took to Instagram on Saturday to wish him a happy 26th birthday.
"It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you," she wrote next to a snap of the actor.
"I'm so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure," she added. "Happy birthday, my love."
It seems Cole had a really fun birthday, Lili shared videos of what went down on Saturday.
She shared a video of her and Cole riding in a helicopter and then having a fun picnic!
(Getty Images)
Cole also shared a very artsy photo of Lili on his birthday.
"Humming," the caption reads.
Cole's twin Dylan shared a fun flashback snap with his brother on Saturday.
"26 at MAXIMUM POWER. We could punch the f***in' SUN with bare fists that's how I'm feelin today," he wrote.
"Each year is better than the last, each lesson harder won and better earned," he added. "I love my brother, love you all, and love life. Thanks for your wishes. Praise Odin."
-- Stephanie Swaim