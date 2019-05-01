Rob Gronkowski Will Take The Stage With Kelly Clarkson At The Billboard Music Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Forget retirement! Rob Gronkowski is trading the football field for the big stage and a source tells us he’s about to make a big guest appearance in Kelly Clarkson’s opening set at the Billboard Music Awards tonight.

“Rob Gronkowski is one of the special surprise guests in Kelly’s opening monologue and performance at BBMAs tonight,” a source revealed to Access.

Kelly definitely won’t be holding back tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena either! The “Broken and Beautiful” singer dished to Access this past week that she’s got more than a couple tricks up her sleeve during this year’s Billboard Music Awards and she’s looking forward to finally showing off everything she’s prepped for.

If you recall, last year she did an epic mashup of covers of hit songs and definitely didn’t miss a beat in her Billboard opener… so we can only imagine what’s in store this time.

Check out Kelly’s full dish on her Billboard Music Award plans above!