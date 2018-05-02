Rob Kardashian Teases Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Is Rob Kardashian ready to reveal his new body?
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star shared a photo from 2016 to his Instagram on Tuesday, teasing a dramatic weight loss transformation.
"I don't look like this anymore," he captioned the pic, along with the hashtags "#thetransformationiscoming #staytuned #nosurgery #putinwork."
The reality star is rarely photographed or shown onscreen with his sisters, but Kim Kardashian shared a photo of a fit-looking Rob to her Instagram Story last March.
In the pic, Rob is seen holding his daughter, Dream, while showing off his slim-down in a tight black t-shirt and joggers.
While the 31-year-old has yet to unveil the transformation himself, it looks like playtime with his baby girl is the ultimate calorie burner!