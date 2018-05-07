Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth & More Original 'Avengers' Stars Debut Matching Tattoos

(Instagram)
The original "Avengers" cast just got some matching ink!
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson debuted matching tattoos on Monday – a permanent tribute to their time playing Earth's mightiest heroes on the big screen.
It appears that each star received the iconic Avengers "A" logo (as seen on the films' posters), with the number six in the middle on their forearm. Marvel fans are speculating that the number represents each hero from the original "Avengers" film: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye.
RDJ posted a video of himself getting inked on his Instagram on Monday, sharing an up-close glimpse of the painful tattoo process – though it's nothing compared to taking on Thanos!
Famed New York City tattoo artist Joshua Lord of Eastside Ink Tattoo also shared pics of the Avengers assembling in his shop for their tats.
"Oh man!!! I can finally post this!!! It’s revealed by the man himself! Avengers Assemble!!! Thank you all for the best time ever," he captioned the star-studded pic.
He previously posted snaps alongside RDJ and Jeremy in late April, coinciding with the "Infinity War" premiere.
Even if the Avengers disassemble for good after "Infinity War," these stars will always be Earth's favorite superhero squad!