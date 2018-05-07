Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth & More Original 'Avengers' Stars Debut Matching Tattoos

The original "Avengers" cast just got some matching ink!

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson debuted matching tattoos on Monday – a permanent tribute to their time playing Earth's mightiest heroes on the big screen.

It appears that each star received the iconic Avengers "A" logo (as seen on the films' posters), with the number six in the middle on their forearm. Marvel fans are speculating that the number represents each hero from the original "Avengers" film: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye.