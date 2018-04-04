Robert Downey Jr. Joins Directors As They Asks Fans Not To Spoil 'Avengers: Infinity War'

They tweeted a picture of Thanos' hand holding a letter that read:



"To the greatest fans in the world,

We’re about to embark on the Avengers: Infinity War press tour. We will be visiting fans all over the world screening only a limited amount of selected footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers.

We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release. Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy. Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.

We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.

Good luck and happy viewing."

OK, if the request is coming from RDJ and the directors — it's clear, they don’t want people to ruin the flick for others!