Robert Downey Jr., Reese Witherspoon & More Stars Show Off Their St. Patrick's Day Spirit

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, stars are taking to social media to show off their Irish pride!
The most festive celeb of the day was Robert Downey Jr., who dressed up in a skin-tight shamrock unitard and comically wrapped his body around a tree.
"Embracing green this St. Paddy's Day," the "Avengers: Infinity War" star tweeted alongside the funny photo.
Reese Witherspoon went for a more elegant St. Paddy's Day look, wearing a chic, green-accented Draper James dress and sipping a green pint.
"Green drink, green dress. It's only right. Cheers to #StPatricksDay,” the "A Wrinkle in Time" star wrote on Instagram.
Elizabeth Banks and Bryce Dallas Howard also dressed for the occasion. Elizabeth donned a sparkly green hat and paid tribute to her Irish roots. “I'm not 100% Irish but I’m closer than most," she captioned the silly pic.
Bryce also snapped a celebratory selfie, her fiery hair popping against a deep emerald shirt.
Jessica Simpson's kids also got St. Paddy's Day glam. The fashion designer captured a photo of 5-year-old daughter Maxwell and 4-year-old son Ace decked out in green shirts, hats and jewelry.
"Happy St. Patrick’s Day," Jessica tweeted alongside the pic, adding the hashtag "#GreenOnGreenOnGreen."
Filmmaker Kevin Smith – who recently survived a massive heart attack – referenced the harrowing incident in a light-hearted St. Paddy's Day tweet.
"Happy St. Patrick’s Day from Kevin Patrick Smith - a guy who was very recently the beneficiary of some of that legendary luck of the Irish," the "Jay and Silent Bob" star wrote. "May you never leave this world! But if you have to, may you be in Heaven an hour before the Devil knows you're dead!"
Meanwhile, Paris Hilton shared a hilarious photo of herself in a matching green bikini top and Juicy Couture track pants.
"Wishing you all a very happy #StPatricksDay," the beauty wrote.
-- Stephanie Case