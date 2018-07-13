Robert Irwin Reveals His Best Friend As A Kid Was A Rhino Named DJ

Robert Irwin had better friends than we did as a kid!

The 14-year-old conservationist and son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin took to his Instagram on Thursday to reveal a little fun fact about growing up at the Australia Zoo — he had way cooler friends than most kids.

Robert posted a fun picture of himself touching a rhino's nose and captioned the picture, "Wonderful spending the afternoon with this big boy. I’ve loved growing up with DJ the rhino @australiazoo . One of my very best friends 🦏💚."