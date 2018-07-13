Robert Irwin Reveals His Best Friend As A Kid Was A Rhino Named DJ

No brightcove id
Robert Irwin had better friends than we did as a kid!
The 14-year-old conservationist and son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin took to his Instagram on Thursday to reveal a little fun fact about growing up at the Australia Zoo — he had way cooler friends than most kids.
Robert posted a fun picture of himself touching a rhino's nose and captioned the picture, "Wonderful spending the afternoon with this big boy. I’ve loved growing up with DJ the rhino @australiazoo . One of my very best friends 🦏💚."
Robert definitely had some more interesting friends than we did in kindergarten, and we adore how passionate he and his sister Bindi Irwin about their animal pals.
Robert is quickly growing into a phenom of his own too with his photography. The Aussie star hosted a Canon photography meet up at the Australia Zoo on Friday and clearly it got a ton of people out.
It looks like Robert is making even more new friends now!