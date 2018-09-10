Robert Pattinson Is Ready For A 'Twilight' Reunion

Robert did not mention whether his ex-girlfriend and former co-star Kristen Stewart would be interested in a reunion. And he also stayed mum on the status of their relationship following their breakup five years ago. The pair split in 2013 after she cheated on him with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders.

Despite the breakup, there appears to be no bad blood between the two, as they were spotted together in Los Angeles in June, Us Weekly reports.

Is it possible that they could rekindle their cinematic romance? Team Edward and Bella fans -- stay tuned.