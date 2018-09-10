Robert Pattinson Is Ready For A 'Twilight' Reunion

Listen up Twi-hards!
It's been 10 years since the final installment of the "Twilight" franchise, but Robert Pattinson is ready to return to the big screen as everyone's favorite sparkly teenage vampire, Edward Cullen.
In an interview with Variety magazine published on Sunday, September 9, the "Twilight" alum revealed that he is prepared to take on the role again at any time.
Robert Pattinson arrives at the Independent Spirit Awards (Credit: Getty Images)
"The amount of time I've spent moisturizing, I'm ready to play 17 at a moment's notice," Robert said.
The 32-year-old also dished that he feels like "not a day has passed" since he played the undead teen. He also came to the defense of the films when Twi-haters called the series a "guilty pleasure."
"Whenever anyone says that (Twilight's) their guilty pleasure, it's like, you say guilty, when you really mean pleasure," he joked.
Robert did not mention whether his ex-girlfriend and former co-star Kristen Stewart would be interested in a reunion. And he also stayed mum on the status of their relationship following their breakup five years ago. The pair split in 2013 after she cheated on him with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders.
Despite the breakup, there appears to be no bad blood between the two, as they were spotted together in Los Angeles in June, Us Weekly reports.
Is it possible that they could rekindle their cinematic romance? Team Edward and Bella fans -- stay tuned.