Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Expecting Their Second Child 6 Months After Welcoming Daughter

"Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again!" April captioned her post.

The couple has another big announcement on the way, too. April teased that she and her beau will find out the sex of their new addition this weekend, and the little one's due date is Robin's birthday.

Mia has been a fixture on her famous parents' social media pages since her February arrival. Both Robin and April have clearly enjoyed giving their followers frequent family updates, and the crooner seems just as thrilled as April about having another little one on the way.

"'They said we couldn’t make another anthem, so we went and made another anthem!' Thank you April!" Robin wrote on Instagram, captioning a video inside a doctor's office where he and his ladylove watched her sonogram together.