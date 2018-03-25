Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Share The First Close-Up Look Of Their Daughter Mia

We're finally getting a peek of Robin Thicke's new baby girl!
Robin's girlfriend, April Love Geary, shared a sweet, close-up look of their baby daughter's face on Sunday in a post on Instagram.
In the snap, April is holding their baby daughter and smiling for the camera. She's rocking a pink athleisure outfit that reads, "Baby Girl." She captioned the photo, "My little love."
The duo haven't been shy about introducing baby Mia to the world since her Feb. 22 arrival, but this is the first time the couple has shared a glimpse of Mia's face. In previous posts, April and Robin have just shown photos of her feet and legs.
In this sweet snap, Robin's son, Julian, from his marriage to Paula Patton, is seen giving little Mia some special attention.
Robin initially shared the news of Mia's arrival on his Instagram.
Congrats to the happy little family.