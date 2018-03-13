Robin Thicke Celebrates His 41st Birthday With Girlfriend April Love Geary & Celeb Pals!

Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary took a night off from diaper duty to ring in his 41st birthday!

The duo, who just welcomed daughter Mia Love on February 22, celebrated Robin's birthday with a bash at 1 OAK LA on Saturday, and were surrounded by their celeb pals. Lana Del Rey, Lukas Haas, Chanel West Coast and the entire St. Louis Blues team were all on the guest list for the party!