Robin Thicke Shares Sweet Photo With Baby Daughter Mia

Robin Thicke loves his new little one!
The singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet photo of him holding his new baby daughter Mia, that he shares with girlfriend April Love Geary.
In the photo, his son Julien, from his previous marriage to Paula Patton, gazes lovingly down at his new sister.
"Lucky Daddy!," the caption reads.
April shared a sweet photo of Mia as well, posting a
pic of her holding the baby while rocking a pink out.
"My little love," she wrote in the caption.
Baby Mia was born on Feb. 22, which Robin shared in an Instagram video on Feb. 24.
"On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love," he wrote.
Seems like one happy family!
-- Stephanie Swaim