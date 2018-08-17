Robin Thicke Sings Aretha Franklin's 'Respect' To His 5-Month-Old Daughter Mia

Robin Thicke just paid tribute to Aretha Franklin with the sweetest video ever! 

The "Blurred Lines" singer paid tribute to the Queen of Soul on Thursday in an Instagram video where he's singing Aretha's hit song "Respect" to his daughter Mia.

Celebrating Aretha last night!

In the sweet video, the father-of-two belts out the high notes as he holds Mia and harmonizes with his 8-year-old son, Julian.

"Celebrating Aretha last night!," the singer captioned the video.

He posted another short video on Instagram prior to his family sing-along, where he seemed to be reflecting on a museum date he took with his son where they explored the life and legacy of the "You Send Me" singer.

Aretha! GOAT! Thank you for your music! I know my Dad is there in heaven to greet you with love.

"Aretha! GOAT! Thank you for your music! I know my Dad is there in heaven to greet you with love," he wrote.

The 41-year-old star is the son of Alan Thicke, famous for his role on hit sitcom "Growing Pains." Alan was another legend we lost recently. He passed away in December 2016.

