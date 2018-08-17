Robin Thicke Sings Aretha Franklin's 'Respect' To His 5-Month-Old Daughter Mia

In the sweet video, the father-of-two belts out the high notes as he holds Mia and harmonizes with his 8-year-old son, Julian.

"Celebrating Aretha last night!," the singer captioned the video.

He posted another short video on Instagram prior to his family sing-along, where he seemed to be reflecting on a museum date he took with his son where they explored the life and legacy of the "You Send Me" singer.