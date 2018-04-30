The Rock Casts His WWE Pal John Cena In The Lead Of His Next Movie

The Rock couldn't contain his excitement over the news and wrote alongside his video, "Found my star! Congrats to my good bud John Cena on landing the lead role for our movie, THE JANSON DIRECTIVE. A project that myself, @sevenbucksprod, our production partners and Universal Studios have been developing for years now. Congrats man and I’m excited to go on this journey with you. Thank you for your commitment to the role and remember, as your producer if you screw up, I’m coming to set and droppin’ the People’s Elbow on ya. And you know first hand how devastating my elbow drops can be 😉💪🏾 Congrats my friend and let’s go make a good one.

The duo used to face off on WWE, so it's no surprise that Dwayne feels pretty comfortable teasing his old pal.

John seems pumped to tackle the role and he tweeted a response to The Rock. "Humbled and HONORED for this incredible opportunity! The hard work starts..NOW! Thank you @TheRock, @SevenBucksProd, and @UniversalPics. #TheJansonDirective.