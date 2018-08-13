The Rock Hilariously Roasts Chris Hemsworth For His Birthday: 'You Australian Man-W**re'

(Getty Images)
Chris Hemsworth can always count on his famous friends to keep him humble.
On Saturday, superhero stars from Marvel and DC alike assembled to wish the "Avengers" actor a happy 35th birthday. The love poured in after Chris shared a birthday selfie to his Instagram with his wife Elsa Pataky.
"Immediately after this shot was taken my son viciously attacked me from behind (due to his ninja training) and slammed my face into the flaming candles, I'll now be playing Deadpool if @vancityreynolds pulls the pin," Chris wrote, name-checking "Deadpool's" Ryan Reynolds.
While most of the hunky Australian's pals kept it sweet – like Chris Pratt who simply wrote, "Happy birthday buddy!!!!" – Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson decided to dedicate an Instagram video to Chris instead.
The "Jungle Cruise" star took a break from his intense workout in the gym to hilariously throw some shade at the birthday boy. In the video, The Rock sang "Happy Birthday" in Chris' honor – except he took some serious artistic liberties with the lyrics!
"Happy birthday to Thor, you Australian man-w**re," he sang. "You're the greatest Chris, and that's a fact ... After Evans, Pine, and Pratt."
Despite the actor's shady song, he did give Chris the ultimate compliment by calling him a "handsome son of a bi**h." Not even The Rock can resist Thor's abs!
It's safe to say Chris really felt the love from Dwayne's birthday message. "If anyone was gonna break the news to me being the least favorite Chris I'm glad it was you," he commented on the post.
"Also my kids after seeing this said 'dad are you friends with Jumanji!!!'. And now possibly think I'm cool. They expect you at each of their birthday parties in the coming years."
This is one very muscular bromance!