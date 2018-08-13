The Rock Hilariously Roasts Chris Hemsworth For His Birthday: 'You Australian Man-W**re'

The "Jungle Cruise" star took a break from his intense workout in the gym to hilariously throw some shade at the birthday boy. In the video, The Rock sang "Happy Birthday" in Chris' honor – except he took some serious artistic liberties with the lyrics!

"Happy birthday to Thor, you Australian man-w**re," he sang. "You're the greatest Chris, and that's a fact ... After Evans, Pine, and Pratt."

Despite the actor's shady song, he did give Chris the ultimate compliment by calling him a "handsome son of a bi**h." Not even The Rock can resist Thor's abs!

It's safe to say Chris really felt the love from Dwayne's birthday message. "If anyone was gonna break the news to me being the least favorite Chris I'm glad it was you," he commented on the post.