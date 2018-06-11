The Rock Spoon-Feeds His Girlfriend Lauren Hashian While She Breastfeeds & Fans Are Loving It

The Rock has a soft side!
Daddy duty clearly comes first for Dwayne Johnson. On Sunday, the 46-year-old actor shared a sweet pic spoon-feeding his girlfriend Lauren Hashian as she breastfed their 1-month-old daughter, Tiana.
"I'll handle this business. Mama has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I'm feedin' mama her dinner," he wrote. "My pleasure. So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things."
The chivalrous post melted fans' hearts – putting some serious pressure on the rest of the husbands and fathers in the world to step up their game!
"I need me a man like you," one follower commented.
"You're the type of man I hope I'm raising my boys to be," another added.
This isn't the first time The Rock has proven to be the ultimate doting daddy. Never missing an opportunity to gush over his girls, he shared an incredibly touching post for Lauren on Mother's Day.
"I'm in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis," he wrote. "Of all the human beings on this earth she could have as her partner - she chose me. One big, brown, bald, tattooed, very lucky SOB."