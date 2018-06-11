The Rock Spoon-Feeds His Girlfriend Lauren Hashian While She Breastfeeds & Fans Are Loving It

Lauren Hashian & The Rock

The Rock has a soft side!

Daddy duty clearly comes first for Dwayne Johnson. On Sunday, the 46-year-old actor shared a sweet pic spoon-feeding his girlfriend  Lauren Hashian as she breastfed their 1-month-old daughter, Tiana.

I’ll handle this business ???????????? Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I’m feedin’ mama her dinner. My pleasure. So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things. Just landed and good to get all my girl’s settled in. Now, I gotta go satisfy my own appetite.. Iron Paradise, here I come. #EveryoneGetsFed #DaddysGottaGoToWork #ChivalryIsToughOnTheKnees

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

"I'll handle this business. Mama has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I'm feedin' mama her dinner," he wrote. "My pleasure. So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things."
The chivalrous post melted fans' hearts – putting some serious pressure on the rest of the husbands and fathers in the world to step up their game!

'The Game Plan' Star Madison Pettis Is All Grown Up: Find Out The Fatherly Advice She Got From The Rock!

"I need me a man like you," one follower commented. 

"You're the type of man I hope I'm raising my boys to be," another added.

This isn't the first time The Rock has proven to be the ultimate doting daddy. Never missing an opportunity to gush over his girls, he shared an incredibly touching post for Lauren on Mother's Day.

Happy Mother’s Day to my main squeeze @laurenhashianofficial, holding my little main squeeze, Jasmine Lia, who’s holding my tiniest main squeeze, Tiana Gia - both our daughter’s middle names are in honor of their great grandmothers, Lia and Giavanna. I’m in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis. Here’s a fun small recap: Having a two and half year old and a newborn attached and clinging to her 24/7. Managing the wonderfully fun, Terrible 2’s with Jazzy. The “Hi, I need to eat every 3hrs and preferably from your boob” (just like daddy;) with Baby Tia. Managing multiple family properties. Managing an ever growing staff of family employees across the country. Picking up the ENTIRE FAMILY, STAFF AND DOG and moving to multiple locations AROUND THE WORLD, throughout the year because of my filming and production schedule. All while continuing to build an amazing career as a music and song writer/producer. As an artist and businessman myself, I recognize how incredibly hard this part is of her job is. She’s a brilliant visionary storyteller and lyrically gifted - all qualities that are hard to tap into when you’re managing this nonstop life of ours. But she does it like a brilliant bad ass. And here’s the best part and the thing I’m most proud of... Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet. People tell me all time after they spend time with her, “Lauren’s the nicest person I have ever met”. I always say, “Yes she is and being nice runs in our family... and so does kicking ass, so don’t ever get on her bad side” Lol. And finally - of all the human beings on this earth she could have as her partner - she chose me. One big, brown, bald, tattooed, very lucky SOB. Happy Mama’s Day Lauren. Take a bow and Queen it up - you’re an amazing mama and amazing mama’s make this world go around. #yvpagm x

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

"I'm in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis," he wrote. "Of all the human beings on this earth she could have as her partner - she chose me. One big, brown, bald, tattooed, very lucky SOB."

