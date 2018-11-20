Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Apologizes to Jen Harley And Their Daughter After Controversial 'Jersey Shore' Episode

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro felt that he owed his on-and-off girlfriend Jen Harley and their daughter Ariana a long overdue apology for his behavior on a certain episode of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

The controversial episode showed the 32-year-old getting a little too touchy in the hot tub with a group of women the "Jersey Shore" gang had brought home from a night club in Miami, FL.

Ronnie later brought one of the women on a "tour" of his upstairs bedroom, which led audiences to believe that he had cheated on his then-pregnant girlfriend, Jen Harley.

The reality star issued a public apology on his Instagram Story on Sunday in reference to the messy episode that aired back in April.

"Repost, I just wanted to apologize to my family for putting myself in such a bad position in last weeks episode, here's a repost, stating I love [Jen and Ariana] more than anything," he wrote. "The editing makes it worse than it seems, I promise there's a light at the end of the tunnel. I wouldn't do anything to hurt either of them. I love you both."

Since "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," Ronnie and Jen have had multiple altercations that have been aired on their social media, the most recent being Ronnie's post stating that Jen gave him a black eye on Oct. 24.

The following week, the couple appeared on good terms as they attended Mike Sorrentino's wedding to Lauren Pesce with their 7-month-old daughter, Ariana.

