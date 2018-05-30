Roseanne Barr Claps Back At People Labeling Her A Racist: 'You Guys Make Me Feel Like Fighting Back'

ABC may have canceled "Roseanne," but Roseanne Barr isn't going down without a fight.

The actress took to Twitter to slam reports that she is racist and that she is even considering taking action following the fallout over her controversial tweet.

"I'm not a racist, I never was & I never will be. One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me," she wrote.