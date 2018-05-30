Roseanne Barr Claps Back At People Labeling Her A Racist: 'You Guys Make Me Feel Like Fighting Back'

ABC may have canceled "Roseanne," but Roseanne Barr isn't going down without a fight.
The actress took to Twitter to slam reports that she is racist and that she is even considering taking action following the fallout over her controversial tweet.
"I'm not a racist, I never was & I never will be. One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me," she wrote.
Following support from fans – and even President Donald Trump – Roseanne shared another post suggesting she may rally for a comeback.
"You guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U," Roseanne revealed.
The statements come just one day after the 65-year-old actress ignited a social media firestorm when she tweeted racist slurs against Valerie Jarrett one of President Barack Obama's closest advisors. Her post prompted ABC to swiftly cancel the "Roseanne" revival, despite its massive ratings success for the network.