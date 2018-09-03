Roseanne Barr Says She's Moving To Israel When 'The Conners' Premieres

Roseanne Barr is going to great lengths to distance herself from "The Conners."
The controversial comedian was recently on "The Rabbi Shmuley Podcast," where she sounded off on the upcoming ABC show.
"I'm not going to curse it or bless it," she said.
"I'm staying neutral. That's what I do. I'm staying neutral, I'm staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, I don't wish good for my enemies, you know, I don’t, I can't. I just stay neutral," she added. "That's what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I'll go dark, and I don't want to go dark again. I've done it. After all, I was married to Tom Arnold."
Roseanne went on to share that she plans to move to Israel for a while when the spinoff premieres in October.
"I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that's where I'm going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers," she shared.
"I have saved a few pennies and I'm so lucky that I can go … It's my great, great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman," she added.
Production is currently underway on "The Conners," and the show will follow the television family sans Roseanne.
"Roseanne" was canceled after the show's titular star wrote a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, and a month later "The Conners" was greenlit.
"After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before," according to a logline for a studio.
But how will the show handle Roseanne's absence? John Goodman hinted recently the character may have been killed off.
"I guess he'll be mopey and sad because his wife's dead," Goodman told UK's Sunday Times about his character, Dan.
"The Conners" premieres Oct. 16 at 8/7c on ABC.
-- Stephanie Swaim