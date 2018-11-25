Roseanne Barr Shuts Down Rumors She Had A Heart Attack: 'I Was The Victim Of A Prank'

Roseanne Barr is doing just fine.
The comedian took to Twitter to shut down rumors that she suffered a heart attack.
"I'm fine," she wrote next to a photo of herself.
"I was the victim of a prank," she wrote. "I've had no medical issues."
"I'm spending time at home with my family and relaxing."
The rumors about her health began to spread on Twitter when Sputnik News radio host Lee Stranahan received a call from someone who said they were Roseanne's assistant who spoke of the alleged heart attack.
Lee tweeted about the call on Saturday night.
"I was doing a call-in segment about Zionism on Periscope when the phone rang, saying it was my friend @therealroseanne," he wrote. "I was surprised but it's a topic she's interested in so…"
"It was her assistant, saying she'd had a heart attack," he added. "This went out live. I don't know her status."
-- Stephanie Swaim