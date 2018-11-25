Roseanne Barr Shuts Down Rumors She Had A Heart Attack: 'I Was The Victim Of A Prank'

The rumors about her health began to spread on Twitter when Sputnik News radio host Lee Stranahan received a call from someone who said they were Roseanne's assistant who spoke of the alleged heart attack.

Lee tweeted about the call on Saturday night.

"I was doing a call-in segment about Zionism on Periscope when the phone rang, saying it was my friend @therealroseanne," he wrote. "I was surprised but it's a topic she's interested in so…"

"It was her assistant, saying she'd had a heart attack," he added. "This went out live. I don't know her status."