Roseanne Barr Slams Her Character's 'Grim' Fate Following 'The Conners' Premiere

Roseanne Barr did not want her small-screen alter ego to go out like that.

Spoiler alert! The fate of Roseanne's character on "The Conners" is about to be revealed.

Tuesday night's highly-anticipated series premiere of "The Conners" finally confirmed what had been long suspected about how the comedienne's absence from the spinoff would be handled. The episode picked up weeks after Barr's character died of an opioid overdose – a devastating surprise to her family, who originally thought she passed in her sleep from a heart attack until word from the coroner's office established otherwise.