'Roseanne' Canceled On ABC Following Roseanne Barr's Racist Tweet Over Former Obama Aide Valerie Jarrett

ABC has canceled Roseanne Barr's "Roseanne" reboot following her racist comments on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey shared in a statement on May 29.

The cancellation of her show comes after Roseanne ruffled feathers when she made racist comments about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Obama. Roseanne later apologized for the comments and claimed to be "leaving Twitter."