Rosie O'Donnell Confirms Engagement To Girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney: 'She's A Wonderful Woman'

Rosie O'Donnell is engaged!
The "SMILF" actress has confirmed speculation that she and girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney are headed for the altar, but she assured fans that they're in no rush to make things official.
"This is a long time in the future," Rosie told People of her wedding plans on Monday. "We both decided that that would be best."
Rumors that the couple had taken things to the next level sparked earlier this month, when Elizabeth tellingly added a (now-deleted) letter "R" and a diamond ring emoji to her Instagram bio. At the time, Rosie's rep confirmed to Access that she and the 33-year-old Massachusetts police officer were an item but declined to specify if they were engaged.
In light of her now-public marriage plans, the former "View" co-host took the opportunity to gush over her fiancée, calling her a "wonderful woman."
"She's very much an equal, she's very much her own person and loves what she does," Rosie dished to the mag. "She's a pretty unbelievable young woman.
Despite the miles between them – Rosie lives in New York City, while Elizabeth lives in Boston – and their 23-year age gap, their strong connection hasn't wavered.
"I keep telling her I'm too old for her. But she doesn't seem to care," the former talk show host said. "She's like, 'I was in the Army! I put my life on the line every day you think I don't know who I want to date?' I'm like, 'Alright I guess that's true.' She has a lot of good points."
Rosie has been married twice previously -- first to Kelli Carpenter, and second to the late Michelle Rounds, who died of an apparent suicide in 2017. When asked by Howard Stern last November about her thoughts on tying the knot once more, the 56-year-old – who was dating Elizabeth at the time – rejected the idea.
"I will not, ever," she said of a third marriage. "I would rather stay in it for love and not deal with lawyers if, god forbid, it doesn't work out."
Clearly, Rosie has changed her tune! Congrats to the happy couple!
WATCH: Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Files For Divorce From Nick Alliegro