Rosie O'Donnell Confirms Engagement To Girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney: 'She's A Wonderful Woman'

Rosie O'Donnell is engaged!

The "SMILF" actress has confirmed speculation that she and girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney are headed for the altar, but she assured fans that they're in no rush to make things official.

"This is a long time in the future," Rosie told People of her wedding plans on Monday. "We both decided that that would be best."

Rumors that the couple had taken things to the next level sparked earlier this month, when Elizabeth tellingly added a (now-deleted) letter "R" and a diamond ring emoji to her Instagram bio. At the time, Rosie's rep confirmed to Access that she and the 33-year-old Massachusetts police officer were an item but declined to specify if they were engaged.