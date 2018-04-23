Royal Baby No. 3 Is The Largest Royal Baby In 100 Years!

Kate Middleton gave birth to a pretty big baby boy on Monday!

The Duchess of Cambridge, 36, welcomed her third child with husband Prince William at around 11 AM on April 23, and it turns out the bouncing baby boy is the largest royal baby in 100 years.

The little prince, who hasn't been named just yet, weighed in at a whopping 8 pounds, 7 ounces, just one ounce larger than his brother, Prince George, who weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces when he arrived.

The new little prince stole Prince George's record there — at the time of Prince George's birth on July 22, 2013, he was considered to be the largest baby of British royal blood over the past 100 years.

Princess Charlotte, who was born in 2015, weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

The new little prince's arrival was announced via a statement on Twitter as well as with an official declaration from the royal crier and a ceremonial easel that was placed outside of Buckingham Palace.