Royal Baby! Queen Elizabeth II's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

There's another royal baby at the palace!



Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall has given birth to a baby girl, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

"Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr. Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz," Buckingham Palace announced.

This is Zara and husband Mike Tindall's second child together. The duo already share daughter, Mia Grace Tindall, 4.

According to Buckingham Palace's Twitter account, "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike’s parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby’s name will be confirmed in due course."

This is the fourth grandchild for Zara's parents, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillip. The two are now-divorced.

Zara and her husband, a former English rugby player, married in July 2011.




