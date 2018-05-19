Royal Wedding Flowers! St. George's Chapel Decked Out In White Rose-Covered Arches At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding

Inside St. George's Chapel at the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Credit: Kensington Palace)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding chapel St. George's Chapel At Windsor is absolutely dazzling with jaw-dropping white rose floral arches. The doors of the chapel featured a stunning arch filled with white blooms, ferns and tons of greenery. Inside the chapel, every single arch was bedecked with the same white and green arrangements.
Kensington Palace tweeted inside shots of the floral arrangements created by Philippa Craddock.
Flowers adorn the walls of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle #RoyalWedding