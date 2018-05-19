Royal Wedding: Gabriel Macht, Victoria & David Beckham Share Well Wishes For Harry & Meghan

"Suits" alum Meghan Markle said "I do" to Prince Harry front of a celeb crowd on Saturday, and now the couple's wedding guests are sharing their love for the pair on social media.

Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter, one of the senior partners in the law firm Megan's character Rachel worked at, wished the happy couple joy – and kids!

"Congrats to Meghan and Prince Harry on your nuptials. Enjoyed meeting many of your family and friends and an incredible honor to be a part of the whole celebration. May your journey together be full of love and children. Cheers! #royalwedding#princeharry #meghanmarkle," he wrote on Instagram.

Congrats to Meghan and Prince Harry on your nuptials. Enjoyed meeting many of your family and friends and an incredible honor to be a part of the whole celebration. May your journey together be full of love and children. Cheers! #royalwedding #princeharry #meghanmarkle

A post shared by Gabriel Macht (@iamgabrielmacht) on

WATCH: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Vs. Prince William & Kate Middleton: How Their Weddings Compared

The "Suits" star also shared some pics of him and wife Jacinda Barrett posing in the British sun.

Victoria Beckham, who attended with husband David Beckham, shared a pic of the couple's kiss and said the day made her "proud to be British."

Congratulations, an amazing day. So proud to be British! Thank you so much for including @davidbeckham and I. We are so honoured and so happy for you both. ???????? x vb

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

WATCH: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Celebrity Wedding Guests Arrive!

"Congratulations, an amazing day. So proud to be British! Thank you so much for including @davidbeckham and I. We are so honoured and so happy for you both. x vb," she posted on Instagram.

David also said it was a great day for the U.K., and shared his joy over Prince Harry's big moment with Meghan.

"What a proud day for our country today! Watching Harry as happy as he was makes us all proud of the man and person he has always been...what a day!" David wrote.

What a proud day for our country today! Watching Harry as happy as he was makes us all proud of the man and person he has always been...what a day!♥️ ???????????????? @kensingtonroyal

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

-- Jolie Lash

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News