Royal Wedding: Gabriel Macht, Victoria & David Beckham Share Well Wishes For Harry & Meghan

"Suits" alum Meghan Markle said "I do" to Prince Harry front of a celeb crowd on Saturday, and now the couple's wedding guests are sharing their love for the pair on social media.
Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter, one of the senior partners in the law firm Megan's character Rachel worked at, wished the happy couple joy – and kids!
"Congrats to Meghan and Prince Harry on your nuptials. Enjoyed meeting many of your family and friends and an incredible honor to be a part of the whole celebration. May your journey together be full of love and children. Cheers! #royalwedding#princeharry #meghanmarkle," he wrote on Instagram.
The "Suits" star also shared some pics of him and wife Jacinda Barrett posing in the British sun.
Victoria Beckham, who attended with husband David Beckham,
shared a pic of the couple's kiss and said the day made her "proud to be
British."
"Congratulations, an amazing day. So proud to be British! Thank you so much for including @davidbeckham and I. We are so honoured and so happy for you both. x vb," she posted on Instagram.
David also said it was a great day for the U.K., and shared his joy over Prince Harry's big moment with Meghan.
"What a proud day for our country today! Watching Harry as happy as he was makes us all proud of the man and person he has always been...what a day!" David wrote.
-- Jolie Lash