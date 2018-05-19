Royal Wedding: Gabriel Macht, Victoria & David Beckham Share Well Wishes For Harry & Meghan

"Suits" alum Meghan Markle said "I do" to Prince Harry front of a celeb crowd on Saturday, and now the couple's wedding guests are sharing their love for the pair on social media.

Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter, one of the senior partners in the law firm Megan's character Rachel worked at, wished the happy couple joy – and kids!

"Congrats to Meghan and Prince Harry on your nuptials. Enjoyed meeting many of your family and friends and an incredible honor to be a part of the whole celebration. May your journey together be full of love and children. Cheers! #royalwedding#princeharry #meghanmarkle," he wrote on Instagram.