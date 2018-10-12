Royally Awkward? Meghan Markle Matches Prince Harry's Exes Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy At Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Prince Harry's bride Meghan Markle arrives at Princess Eugenie's wedding wearing the same shade as two of Harry's exes! (Credit: Getty)
Royal wedding fashion faux pas? Meghan Markle hit Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank alongside her new husband Prince Harry on Friday, but when she showed up to the wedding there's no way she could have known she would be matching his exes, Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy.
Meghan, Duchess of Cambridge arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
All three women rocked navy blue dresses, making them look nearly identical to each other. Meghan wore a blue Givenchy dress and coat with a matching fascinator. Chelsy, who Harry dated off and on from 2004 to 2011, rocked a navy blue dress with lace detailing. She wore matching pumps and a bold fascinator with a bright blue flower. Cressida, who dated Harry form 2012 to 2014, rocked a velvet dress with shades of navy and powder blue. She teamed her look with a matching headband and a set of bright yellow earrings.
Chelsy Davy arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Cressida Bonas (L) arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
And if that wasn't enough — even Ellie Goulding, who Harry had a rumored romance with — hit the royal wedding in a pale blue dress.
It looks like all three women are shades of blue over the fact that Harry married Meghan? Probably not, but fun to think about.
All three women also attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19 at Windsor Castle and have remained close to the royal family despite their failed relationships to the spare heir. So it isn't a huge surprise that they ended up at Princess Eugenie's wedding too.