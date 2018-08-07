Ruby Rose Cast As Batwoman For CW's Crossover Event

Ruby Rose is heading to The CW.
The "Orange is the New Black" alum will play Batwoman in the network's four-show crossover event this all.
A potential "Batwoman" series is in the works at The CW, which currently has five superhero shows as part of its lineup – "Arrow," "The Flash," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "Supergirl" and "Black Lightning."
If picked up, "Batwoman" would follow Kate Kane (Rose) in an origin-type story.
"Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope," read a logline from the network.
Caroline Dries, formerly of "The Vampire Diaries" is the show's executive producer alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.
-- Jolie Lash