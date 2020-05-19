Ruby Rose Makes Shocking ‘Batwoman’ Exit, Show To Recast Lead Role For Season 2

In a move that shocked fans of the CW series “Batwoman,” Ruby Rose revealed that she won’t be back for Season 2, leaving the titular role open for a new actress.

Ruby, who first stepped into the superhero’s shoes in 2018, announced her unexpected departure in a statement on May 19.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to ‘Batwoman‘ next season,” Ruby’s statement read, per The Hollywood Reporter. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

“I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created,” she continued. “Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

In a joint statement, the CW, Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions wished Ruby “all the best” and assured fans that despite her absence, they were “firmly committed” to moving forward with a second season of “Batwoman.”

“We – along with the show’s talented creative team – look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months,” it read in part, per THR.

When Ruby joined the Arrowverse as Kate Kane – the crime-fighting cousin of Bruce Wayne – more than a year ago, it was historic. Kate was the first lesbian lead character in a superhero TV show.

Ruby, who is gay herself, talked to Access Hollywood about the importance of the show back in 2019.

“I think we’ve always needed shows like this, we just haven’t had them,” she said. “And that’s why I think we’re in a really incredible time. As an actor, and as a woman, and as a gay woman, as an androgynous gay woman, there’s all these layers to why I feel very blessed to be in the industry now and not 10 years ago, and not 20 years ago.”

“It’s not only just getting to play a gay or a lesbian character who has relationships, it’s like, she’s also a superhero!” she added. “She’s also kicking ass and she’s awesome, but she’s still a human.”