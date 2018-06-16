Rumer Willis and Nick Viall Hang Out Poolside In West Hollywood: See The Pics!

Rumer Willis and Nick Viall spend the day poolside on June 15, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
Rumer Willis and Nick Viall are buddies?
Demi Moore's daughter and former "The Bachelor" shared a couple snaps on their Instagram where they are hanging out at the pool at the Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood on Friday. The duo — who we were unaware were pals — seemed to be having the best time soaking up the sunny weather poolside.
Rumer, 29, shared this selfie with Nick and captioned it with the dancing emojis. She looked stunning on their outing, rocking a white swimsuit with a very skimpy backside cut.
It's not a huge surprise that the two have crossed paths since both Rumer and Nick were on "Dancing with the Stars." Rumer was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy on season 20 of the show in 2015, while Nick competed with Chmerkovskiy's sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd, on season 24 in 2017.
But it's hard to say where these two are more than just friends. We'll just have to wait and see!