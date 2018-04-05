Rumors About Why Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split Are Not 'Remotely True'

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are shutting down rumors as to why they split.
The couple shockingly announced that they were breaking up on Tuesday, after nearly nine years of marriage.
Following the announcement, rumors began to swirl as to why the two decided to end things.
Some speculated the breakup had to do with Channing's drinking and others pointed at alleged extramarital flirtation.
But Channing's publicist is slamming these rumors.
"The media is fabricating stories and none of these accusations are remotely true," his publicist told Access in a statement. "Channing and Jenna released an honest and loving statement which is the only truth."
The duo previously released a joint statement on Tuesday on Instagram announcing the news.
"We have lovingly chose to separate as a couple," the post reads in part.
"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths now," it continued.
-- Stephanie Swaim