'RuPaul's Drag Race' All Star Trixie Mattel Dishes On Groundbreaking New Album 'One Stone'

If you've only heard of Trixie Mattel as the blonde, bee-hive wearing winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3," then you've only scratched the surface of this comedian, television show host and musician.

Mattel's look is something like an Andy Warhol version of Barbie with giant butterfly lashes and knife sharp cheekbones. Mattel has appeared on multiple seasons of the popular RuPaul series and is the co-host of a Viceland series called "The Trixie & Katya Show." And behind the biting wit and sarcasm, Mattel is disarming audiences on tour with really earnest country and folk songs about failed relationships and old-timey wisdom.

Mattel has released two albums, 2017's "Two Birds," and this year's "One Stone," which fits into the star's comedy set on the road. Mattel is the stage name of Brian Firkus, who was taught to play Roy Orbison and George Jones songs by his grandfather.