‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exclusive Sneak Peek: The Queens Makeover Superfans

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is gonna leave you gagged this week henny!

The remaining queens are left reeling after Widow’s elimination in this exclusive sneak peek.

“I’m going to miss her crazy ass so much,” Heidi N Closet laments. “ I saw that crazy look in Widow’s eyes and I could see her in her head. It was hard seeing her like that. Widow’s inner saboteur was really her doing in!”

After the gals have some time to reminisce and de-drag, RuPaul sashays into the workroom, where the next maxi challenge is revealed to be a makeover!

“For today’s maxi challenge you’re going to be making over some beautiful women that just happen to be ‘Drag Race’ superfans,” Ru says.

Mama Ru then reveals that the superfans don’t know what’s about to hit them, and that they’ve been told they’re going to just be in the audience for a performance.

The gals enter the workroom and are truly gagged about their upcoming drag makeovers!

But who will win when they hit the mainstage? The remaining queens competing for the win include: Gigi Goode, Jada, Crystal, Heidi, Sherry (who was eliminated after the show began) and Jackie Cox.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs on Fridays at 8/7c on VH1.

— Stephanie Swaim