‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Shea Coulee Reveals Cousin Died Of Coronavirus

Shea Coulee is mourning the loss of a family member.
The 31-year-old “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star revealed on social media that her cousin died due to coronavirus. “I just learned that a cousin of mine died today from Coronavirus,” she shared in a since-deleted tweet. “No one knew she had it, and I’m growing concerned for my other family members in her household. This is serious. Please stay safe everyone.”
Several celebrities have also tested positive for COVID-19 amid ongoing concern about the global pandemic. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson confirmed they were diagnosed with the infectious disease on March 12.
“Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”
Meanwhile, Idris Elba admitted to “feeling OK” after revealing his diagnosis with the infection on March 16. “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he tweeted. “I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ
He also warned people to stop spreading rumors about coronavirus in a Twitter Live video. “Please stop sending the conspiracy theory nonsense about black people not being able to get coronavirus or COVID-19,” he said. “It’s dumb, it’s silly, it’s very dangerous.”
Idris continued, “Please guys, now is not the time. People need to know facts, need to understand the truth so that they can protect themselves. Stop sending this stuff out. It’s very dangerous for all, not just black people, but for everyone.”
