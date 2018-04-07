Russell Crowe's 'Art Of Divorce' Auction Takes In $3.7 Million

A 128-year-old Italian violin that Russell Crowe learned to play in a few months before he starred in the 19th century war drama "Master and Commander" stole the show among movie memorabilia on offer at the Oscar-winning actor's auction on Saturday.

The rare instrument by Leandro Bislach sold for 135,000 Australian dollars ($104,000), the highest price for movie-related offerings among 227 lots up for sale in Sydney as part of the Australia-based New Zealander's divorce settlement.

More surprisingly, a costume that Crowe wore in the same 2003 movie wasn't far behind, raking in AU$115,000.