Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool' Dances To Celine Dion In Hilariously Bizarre 'Ashes' Music Video

Who knew Deadpool was such a big Celine Dion fan?

Ryan Reynolds enlisted the musical legend to record the lead single from the upcoming "Deadpool 2" soundtrack – "Ashes" – and the two also team up for a mind-bending music video.

In the clip, Ryan suits up to gracefully dance to the track (pirouettes and all) as Celine delivers a dramatic performance on stage. The "Merc with a Mouth" appears to have met his match, though, as the video ends with Deadpool going head-to-head with the vocal powerhouse in a diva-off.

"That was amazing! That was the most beautiful performance I've ever seen in my life … we need to do it again," Deadpool shouts at Celine. "It's too good. This is 'Deadpool 2,' not 'Titanic.' You're like at an 11 – we need to get you down to a five."

The anti-hero learned the hard way not to critique the Celine's performances.

"Listen, this thing only goes to 11. So beat it, Spider-man!" She spits out before storming off stage.

Don't worry – Celine's feud with Deadpool ends there. The 50-year-old took to her Twitter on Thursday to share her excitement over "Ashes."

"Over the years I've received incredible songs and I've been involved in fun projects. 'Ashes' is 1 of those songs and @deadpoolmovie is off-the-charts!" she wrote. "Take the most insane ride of your life when it opens on 5/18! You'll be laughing your 'ashes' off!"

Does this mean Celine will be joining Deadpool's X-Force?

