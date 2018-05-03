Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool' Dances To Celine Dion In Hilariously Bizarre 'Ashes' Music Video

In the clip, Ryan suits up to gracefully dance to the track (pirouettes and all) as Celine delivers a dramatic performance on stage. The "Merc with a Mouth" appears to have met his match, though, as the video ends with Deadpool going head-to-head with the vocal powerhouse in a diva-off.

"That was amazing! That was the most beautiful performance I've ever seen in my life … we need to do it again," Deadpool shouts at Celine. "It's too good. This is 'Deadpool 2,' not 'Titanic.' You're like at an 11 – we need to get you down to a five."

The anti-hero learned the hard way not to critique the Celine's performances.

"Listen, this thing only goes to 11. So beat it, Spider-man!" She spits out before storming off stage.