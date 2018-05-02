Ryan Reynolds Had The Most Hilarious Reaction To Blake Lively Unfollowing Him On Instagram: 'Definitely Stings'

Blake Lively's mysterious disappearance from Instagram cost Ryan Reynolds a once-loyal follower!
The "Gossip Girl" star deleted everything from her Instagram account on Monday, wiping all her photos and even profile picture from her account. Blake also unfollowed all her friends and family, including Ryan, and replaced them with dozens of women all named Emily Nelson.
While the social media blackout was revealed to be a promotional stunt for her upcoming movie, "A Simple Favor," fans hilariously noted that it made her marriage with Ryan Instagram unofficial!
The "Deadpool" star responded on Wednesday with a joke about what this means for their relationship.
"Very sad about that. Definitely stings. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible," he told Australia's "Smallzy's Surgery."
Ryan went on
to act out what that awkward conversation with his and
Blake's daughters would be like.
"'Mommy unfollowed Daddy on Instagram.' My child would just fart and then walk away," he added.
As of now, Blake is still missing in action from Instagram. Hopefully this doesn't mark the end of the couple's infamous social media roasting!