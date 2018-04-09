Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Gushes Over John Krasinski & Emily Blunt: 'So Proud Of Mom & Papa'

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt may have welcomed a new child into their family – Ryan Reynolds!

The "Deadpool" star hilariously congratulated pals John Krasinski and Emily Blunt over the success of their new film, "A Quiet Place." Ryan shared a sweet tweet to the couple on Sunday, dubbing them his new family.

"I've seen #AQuietPlace twice in one week. SEE THIS FILM! @johnkrasinski and #EmilyBlunt are my new parents," he wrote.

While the tweet didn't include an adoption certificate, the 41-year-old actor went on to share a family portrait with his "mom" and "dad."

"So proud of mom and papa," Ryan captioned the pic on his Instagram Story. That's one happy family!

John adorably responded to the love for "A Quiet Place" on Twitter.

"Thank you Son. Your mother and I are so proud," he wrote.

Now imagine how fun the Krasinski-Blunt-Reynolds-Lively family get-togethers must be!

