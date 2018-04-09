Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Gushes Over John Krasinski & Emily Blunt: 'So Proud Of Mom & Papa'

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt may have welcomed a new child into their family – Ryan Reynolds!

The "Deadpool" star hilariously congratulated pals John Krasinski and Emily Blunt over the success of their new film, "A Quiet Place." Ryan shared a sweet tweet to the couple on Sunday, dubbing them his new family.

"I've seen #AQuietPlace twice in one week. SEE THIS FILM! @johnkrasinski and #EmilyBlunt are my new parents," he wrote.