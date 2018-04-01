Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Shoots Down Rumors Of Marriage Trouble With Blake Lively

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to hilariously set the record straight.
The "Deadpool" star perfectly shot down rumors that he and his wife are having marriage trouble.
When "IB Times India" reported that the couple was "struggling to spend 'quality time'" together, Ryan couldn't help but roast the outlet.
"I wish," the 41-year-old responded on Twitter. "I could use a little 'me time.'"
The post since went viral, with Ryan's followers losing it over his response.
No one trolls Twitter better than Ryan!