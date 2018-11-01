Ryan Reynolds Responds To Tyler Perry's Madea Dressed As Deadpool Costume

Tyler Perry decided to get a little creative this Halloween, and Ryan Reynolds was loving it.
This year, Tyler tossed on his wig to become Mabel "Madea" Simmons and added a little spin by dressing Madea up as Deadpool!
The director and producer of "Nobody's Fool" took to Twitter to show off his Madea-Deadpool creation, and also gave a couple shoutouts to some of his celebrity friends.
"MA-DEA-D Pool!! Hiding from Tyler Perry. #NOBODYSFOOL EVERYWHERE THIS FRIDAY. @nobodysfool @TiffanyHaddish @VancityReynolds," he wrote.
The real Deadpool aka Ryan Reynolds was clearly impressed with Madea's unique version of the superhero, because he decided to comment back to make a movie proposal.
"Um…@tylerperry, if you could film six more minutes of this, we'd have Deadpool 3. Or @nobodysfool part 2," Ryan commented.
Tyler then revealed his shameless fandom for Deadpool and Ryan.
"You have no idea what a huge Deadpool fan I am!!" He said. "You're amazing my friend. All the best to you and your family."
If Tyler Perry dressed as Madea dressed as Deadpool actually did become a movie, you best believe we would be first in line at the theater!