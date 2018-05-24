Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively Convinced Him To Reconcile With His Dad: 'She Has The Gift Of Foresight'

Ryan Reynolds says his wife Blake Lively stepped in to help him repair his relationship with his father, James C. Reynolds, who died in 2015.

"My dad was a tough guy," Ryan told Mr. Porter in a new interview. "This is not meant to be some sob story — everyone carries their own bag of rocks around and I am no different in that regard — but growing up in my house, it was never relaxing or easy."

Ryan grew up in Vancouver and was the youngest of four boys. In the interview he said his father, a boxer and a cop, was basically a "full-time landmine." Their often complicated relationship definitely had it's ups and downs, but the "Deadpool 2" star, 41, said his wife, Blake, was a big reason that he reconnected with his dad before his death.

"She has a gift for foresight," Ryan said.

While he didn't go into specific detail about how Blake helped him, the couple did decide to name their 3-year-old daughter James after Ryan's dad. And their daughter got to meet James Sr. before his death.

"All family relationships come with some complications. For better or worse, all roads lead to here. At the end of the day, it’s easier to focus on the good stuff than the bad. My father died soon after my daughter was born, but he got to see her, which makes me happy," Reynolds shared.

Ryan and Blake have since welcomed another daughter, Ines, and seem happier than ever.

It looks like Ryan chose wisely when he asked Blake to be his partner in life.