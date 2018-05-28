Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively Drove Him To The Hospital When She Was ‘Giving Birth’

Blake Lively can really do it all!
The former “Gossip Girl” star shared a trailer for
her upcoming thriller, “A Simple Favor,” where she plays a character
called Emily who goes missing, opposite Anna Kendrick.
❓🖤🤫🖤🍸🖤❓ @ASimpleFavor pic.twitter.com/e4hh4VZF7u
— Blake Lively (@blakelively) May 26, 2018
The trailer poses the question, “What happened to
Emily?,” which piqued Blake’s hubby Ryan Reynolds’ interest.
“You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to
the hospital when you were giving birth. So… what the f*** happened to
Emily?,” he tweeted.
Blake, the queen of comebacks, had quite the response!
“Oh darling, of all the secrets I’m keeping from you,
this should be the LEAST of your concerns… trust me,” she replied.
This isn’t the first time the couple has epically trolled
each other on social media.
On Ryan’s birthday, Blake posted a photo of Ryan Gosling
with Ryan Reynolds cropped out of it.
“Happy Birthday, baby,” she wrote.
Blake and Ryan are definitely #relationshipgoals!
— Stephanie Swaim
