Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively Drove Him To The Hospital When She Was 'Giving Birth'

Blake Lively can really do it all!

The former "Gossip Girl" star shared a trailer for her upcoming thriller, "A Simple Favor," where she plays a character called Emily who goes missing, opposite Anna Kendrick.

The trailer poses the question, "What happened to Emily?," which piqued Blake's hubby Ryan Reynolds' interest.

"You can tell me. We're married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So… what the f*** happened to Emily?," he tweeted.

Blake, the queen of comebacks, had quite the response!

"Oh darling, of all the secrets I'm keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns… trust me," she replied.

This isn't the first time the couple has epically trolled each other on social media.

On Ryan's birthday, Blake posted a photo of Ryan Gosling with Ryan Reynolds cropped out of it.

"Happy Birthday, baby," she wrote.

Blake and Ryan are definitely #relationshipgoals!

-- Stephanie Swaim

