Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively Drove Him To The Hospital When She Was 'Giving Birth'

The trailer poses the question, "What happened to Emily?," which piqued Blake's hubby Ryan Reynolds' interest.

"You can tell me. We're married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So… what the f*** happened to Emily?," he tweeted.

Blake, the queen of comebacks, had quite the response!

"Oh darling, of all the secrets I'm keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns… trust me," she replied.