Ryan Reynolds Teams Up With X-Force & Shades Blake Lively In 'Deadpool 2' Trailer

Together, this band of delightfully disgusting superheroes must stop a time-traveling mutant soldier – Cable (Josh Brolin) – from kidnapping a young boy. Deadpool's team flexes their super powers against ninjas and an army of guns for hire in the trailer, proving that the sequel gets even gorier than the original blockbuster.

It's safe to say Wade isn't a natural born leader – he's seen hijacking Professor Xavier's wheelchair, giving lectures on gluten and getting hit by trucks while trying to be a hero in the clip.

Watch until the very end to catch a nod to Blake Lively's breakout movie, "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." Looks like Ryan Reynolds never misses a chance to roast his wife!