Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively Over Pic She Posted With A Naked Man

Ryan Reynolds is back to trolling his wife Blake Lively — but this time it's a little racier!
The "Deadpool" star reacted to a racy photo that Blake posted on her Instagram in support of her new movie, "A Simple Favor." In the snap, Blake is clad in a navy power suit and there is a naked man laying on her kitchen countertop with his legs spread wide open. He's covering his nether-bits with a martini glass. My turn … @asimplefavor,” the 31-year-old actress wrote alongside the pic.
Naturally, Ryan couldn't help but take aim at the NSWF photo with a cheeky response.
"He seems nice," the 41-year-old actor commented.
Blake and Ryan are no strangers to making subtle digs at each other on social media. The happy couple regularly crack jokes about each other, including teasing each other on their sixth wedding anniversary.
