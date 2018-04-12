Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness On Their Anniversary

(Instagram)
No one is safe from Ryan Reynolds' trolling, not even Hugh Jackman.
The "Logan" star celebrated his 22nd anniversary with wife Deborra-lee Furness on Wednesday with a sweet social media post, and Ryan took the post as an opportunity to roast his former co-star!
"You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world," Hugh tweeted, along with an adorable pic of his wife.
I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives. Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later ... it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world. pic.twitter.com/VsoDq4HxDw— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2018
While fans were sending sweet congratulatory messages to Hugh and his wife, the "Deadpool" actor fired back a funny response instead.
Replying to Hugh, Ryan wrote "I gave this 3 months. Tops. I was wrong."
I gave this 3 months. Tops. I was wrong. https://t.co/gxXSdACQ1X— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 11, 2018
The two actors starred in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" together. It was Ryan's first time playing the "Merc with a Mouth." Since then, their mutant rivalry continued both on and off screen, with Deadpool making several jokes at Wolverine's expense.
