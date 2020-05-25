Sailor Brinkley-Cook Gets Candid About Battling ‘Body Dysmorphia’ & ‘Eating Disorder Tendencies’

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is opening up about the challenges of accepting your body as is.

In a powerful Instagram message, the 21-year-old model revealed that she’s been struggling with “body dysmorphia and leftover eating disorder tendencies” as of late.

“I’m so f***ing sick and tired of the photoshop,” she began, quoting Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” “I’ve been so down on myself recently. Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that I’m not as skinny as I once was. The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong. As I come into myself as a young woman, my body shifts and changes by the month, the ‘control’ I felt I once had over it has been completely stripped away from me. Hormones, emotions, growing pains.”

Sailor said her negative self-talk was made even worse by seeing other women’s apparently flawless figures on social media.

“I go on Instagram and scroll through photos of girls that look ‘perfect’.. shiny skin with not a bump to be seen, tiny little waist and thighs that look like chopsticks,” she wrote. “And I compare myself, as if how someone on an app on my phone looks should directly correlate to how I feel about my body?

To combat all of this body negativity, the former “Dancing with the Stars” competitor has focused on maintaining healthy habits and reminding herself just how grateful she is.

“What I’ve learned is that I run every day. I go to the gym 6 times a week. I fuel my body with beautiful food. I am so fucking LUCKY to have two legs and a healthy body that takes me through life. I’m so tired of thinking anything that makes up ME is something to be ashamed of,” Sailor wrote.

“So as most 21st century girls would do, I’m putting this out there on Instagram. Declaring that I have cellulite, and a stomach that doesn’t always look ‘pleasant’ (whatever the f*** that means) and I am 100% imperfect human. And I’m proud as hell of my body!” she added. “If you’re out there hating on yourself, stop!! Appreciate yourself. [Your] body is so magical. That’s all. Have a nice day.”

Sailor’s inspiring words struck a chord with her sister, Alexa Ray Joel, who replied with a loving comment.

“A powerful message filled to the brim with transparency… and honoring your worth,” Alexa wrote. “I’m proud of you, Splatooshka!!! Keep shining and keep speaking up… you’ve always been remarkably strong and candid.”

Emma Slater, Sailor’s “DWTS” pal, commented, “I love this post so so much. What an inspirational and smart young women you are. Truly beautiful.”