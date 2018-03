Sally Field might have a new career as a matchmaker!

The "Forrest Gump" actress' 30-year-old son Sam Greisman finally met his "Olympic crush" Adam Rippon on Saturday night, nearly a month after revealing his mom tried to set them up!

The pair crossed paths at the 2018 Human Rights Campaign Dinner in Los Angeles, where the 28-year-old figure skater was honored with the Visibility Award for his work with the LGBTQ community.